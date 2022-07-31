Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

I can’t think of too many things that say summertime in the South more than a delicious homegrown tomato. My kitchen countertop sits full of juicy, red, vine-ripened tomatoes fresh from my garden. The first bite of a sweet Georgia peach or the taste of a savory tomato sandwich in the heat of July is my favorite part of this season — a taste I anticipate all year long.

I’ve been so pleased with how my garden has produced this year — that was until we had our house pressure washed and I lost a few tomato plants in the process. It was some kinda sad, y’all. However, my fresh basil, thyme, rosemary, parsley and mint have blossomed abundantly, and for that I am grateful.

Whether you grow your own tomatoes or pick up a basketful at the farmers market or a roadside stand, I’ll share five Some Kinda Good ways you can use them up, and I hope you’ll visit SomeKindaGood.com for these complete recipes. Be sure to send me a note on social media to let me know your favorite.

Charred Garden Salsa— Charring the vegetables adds an earthy depth of flavor and lime juice, plus zest, wakes everything up.

Homemade Spaghetti Sauce — Fresh garlic and onion are the flavor foundations here, but tomatoes are the star ingredient. Finish with fresh basil and toss with cooked spaghetti or spread on store bought pizza dough for homemade flavor you just can’t get from a jar.

Farmers Market Bruschetta — This is one of the best recipes from my best selling memoir, Some Kinda Good, and my go-to appetizer for friends and family.

Tomato Sandwich with Herb Butter — Toasted bread, softened herb butter and seasoned tomatoes make for a homegrown tomato sandwich like no other.

Panzanella — An Italian bread and tomato salad, panzanella is made with day-old bread. Add cucumbers, red onion or peppers, and drizzle with olive oil and a splash of balsamic vinegar.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season.

