SNAP assistance payments still uncertain

ATLANTA — People in Georgia who rely on the federal government for food may or may not start receiving money Wednesday, amid head-spinning pronouncements from Washington.

An estimated 1.4 million Georgians receive subsidies for groceries through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which the administration of President Donald Trump sought to freeze during the ongoing government shutdown.

According to statistics from the Statesboro Food Bank, 6,158 of Bulloch County’s 32,074 households — 19.2% — receive SNAP. The Food Bank normally serves between 100-125 families per day, according to Melinda Roell, a spokesperson for the Food Bank.

“Last Thursday, we served 228 families, and on Friday, it was 220,” she said in an email. “Every day this week, we have over 200 families scheduled to pick up meal boxes. We are experiencing walk-ins, as well.”

The Food Bank is now offering extended pick-up hours at its Miller Street location, off Northside Drive, 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Trump administration reversed course Tuesday morning, saying payments would resume, then appeared to reverse course again later in the morning.

First, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued guidance to states telling them that SNAP recipients would receive their deposits this month after all — albeit at half the normal amount — because of federal judges’ orders last week.

“Due to the limited availability of Federal funding and orders from two Federal courts, the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is reducing SNAP maximum allotments to 50 percent,” the USDA said, adding that states should “take immediate action” to implement the new plan.

Then, Trump published a post on his Truth Social platform before noon that appeared to undo that plan. SNAP benefits “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government,” he wrote.

The Trump administration announced late last month that it would freeze SNAP funding because of the refusal by Democrats in Congress to approve a continuing resolution to fund the federal budget.

Democrats then blamed Republicans for refusing to negotiate terms for approval, mainly the restoration of tax credits for Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage. Premiums are expected to skyrocket in January without those credits.

It is unclear whether SNAP recipients will get their deposits on the normal monthly schedule, which starts Wednesday in Georgia.

SNAP benefits are normally distributed to Georgia recipients on a rotating basis beginning on the fifth day of each month and continuing on odd dates through the 23rd of each month.

How to help

Feed the Boro is an all-volunteer organization that relies on donations to purchase food for distribution at each food drop. Donations are accepted on the agency’s website, feedtheboro.com. Also, their Feed the Boro Facebook page has links to make donations, and checks may be mailed to: Feed the Boro, P.O. Box 2736, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Poe said any donation is appreciated and even a $5 gift can feed a family of four for a week.

Non-perishable food items may be dropped off at The Food Bank — 506 Miller St., at the intersection of Miller and Northside Drive West — during regular operating hours.

Also, cash donations can go a long way because of the agency’s partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, “which allows us to purchase groceries at significantly reduced rates — stretching donor dollars much further than at a traditional grocery store." Stewart-Leach said.

The Food Bank accepts financial donations on its website. Go to www.statesborofoodbank.org and click on the Donate Now button to give online via GiveButter.

Checks may be mailed to The Food Bank, Inc., P.O. Box 543, Statesboro, GA 30459.