Single-vehicle crash leaves Statesboro woman dead at 20, driver hospitalized

A single-car crash Tuesday night along U.S. Highway 301 near Old River Road North resulted in the death of a passenger, Cornysha Mijia Joyce Hill, 20, of Statesboro and caused driver Asani V. Hilton, 21, of Sylvania to be airlifted to a Savannah hospital.

A Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputy, arriving on the scene after the dispatch that went out before 9:30 p.m., stated in an incident summary that Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, already on the scene, had said that the passenger was unresponsive. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, who arrived a short time later, said Hill had died from the impact.

The Bulloch County Emergency Medical Service also responded, and the deputy wrote that Hilton was “transported to a secondary location” and airlifted to a Savannah hospital, which was Memorial Health University Medical Center. The Georgia State Patrol’s initial accident report indicated that Hilton had to be extricated from the car and listed his injuries as “suspected serious.”

Hilton and Hill were the only occupants of the 2004 Toyota Corolla when the crash occurred.

The car was going north on U.S. 301 approximately one mile north of Old River Road when “for an unknown reason,” Hilton continued about 78 feet before “failing to maintain his lane and reaching the east edge of the pavement,” Trooper James Turner wrote in the GSP’s report. Traveling then about 87 feet down the ditch, he noted, the car hit a tree with its right front portion, and moved about 32 feet further before stopping.

A diagram in the report shows the car as having rotated but not overturned.

No charges or citations were indicated when the report was filed. The Georgia State Patrol assigned the crash to a Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for further investigation.

Hill’s Mortuary Inc., in Statesboro, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements for Cornysha Hill, with no details announced yet.