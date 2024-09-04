Silent auction for local artists is now live

The Statesboro Regional Art Association is holding a Silent Art Auction to benefit the Statesboro Festival of the Arts in March 2025.

More than 25 artists from throughout the region have donated a variety of items in a wide array of mediums. The auction is live online through the GiveButter auction platform and will be on display at the Rosengart Gallery at 41 West Main St. in Statesboro now thru Friday. The Gallery is open 1-5 p.m.

See all the art in the auction by following this link: https://givebutter.com/c/2LfzNb/auction

A closing reception is set for Friday from 5-7 p.m.

The Statesboro Regional Art Association brings together local artists and art enthusiasts who have a shared passion for visual arts.

“As an organization we are working to help establish and maintain a coalition of arts with the City of Statesboro, surrounding region and the State of Georgia by providing programs, workshops, art displays and social events,” a release from the organization stated.

Meetings are the 2nd Monday each month at 31 E Vine St in the Roxie Remley Visual Arts building at 6:30 p.m.

The Statesboro Festival of the Arts aims to “cultivate a vibrant, inclusive arts community that fosters appreciation and understanding of traditional and contemporary artistic expression.

We aim to provide accessible, enriching educational experiences where artists and general audiences can explore and celebrate artistic diversity together that contributes to Statesboro’s evolution as a hub for the arts.”