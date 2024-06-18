Shooting incident under investigation at Gas Pro Travel Center on 301 South

One suspect was shot and is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with Bulloch County Sheriff's Office deputies at the Gas Pro Travel Center on Highway 301 South Tuesday afternoon. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

According to law enforcement, deputies tried to stop a vehicle that was suspected of being involved in a hit and run incident about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies intercepted the vehicle at Gas Pro, which is located about a little less than one mile south of Ogeechee Technical College. Gunfire was exchanged and a suspect was shot and then taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene and were requested by the Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting incident since deputies were involved.

The Statesboro Police Department and Georgia State Patrol also were on the scene.