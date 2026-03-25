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Shell-ebrating Family Turtle Day at Kennedy Pond Conservancy
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Jordan Gray of the Turtle Survival Alliance introduces “Cyclone,” a Vietnamese three-striped box turtle, during Family Turtle Day hosted by the Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers and the Kennedy Pond Conservancy at Kennedy Pond on Saturday, March 21. The three-striped box turtle is one of the most endangered species, with only about 300 left in the wild. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

The Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers and Kennedy Pond Conservancy hosted an afternoon focused on both sea and freshwater turtles on Saturday, March 21, at the Kennedy Pond Conservancy, located at 6770 Highway 46 in Statesboro.

Open the families and the community, the event featured presentations from turtle experts, opportunities to see live turtles up close, and hands-on crafts for children.

The day was designed to give students a fun, interactive way to experience science outside of the classroom while learning more about wildlife and conservation.