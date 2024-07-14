'Shark Week' comes to the Georgia Southern University Museum

The Discovery Channel began airing its annual Shark Week in 1988. It has become one of the most popular summer shows, so the Georgia Southern Museum decided to create a local version of Shark Week on the university campus.

Georgia Southern University Museum curator of education Marjean Cone, center, helps Evie Meyers, 4, left, and brother Brantley, 7, hunter for fossils and shark teeth in the dig room on Friday, July 12 during Shark Week. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



From offering story time with a shark, STEM education programs, shark-themed arts and crafts and fossil digs, Museum director Brent Tharp said about 500 visitors came to the museum for some fun learning centered around sharks and their natural and cultural history.

Kennedy Hayes gives pal Makenzie Brown a lift as they pose for a photo in the jaws of the extinct Megalodon during Shark Week at the Georgia Southern University Museum. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Sophia Salhi, 6, and dad Youssef explore the world of sharks during Shark Week at the Georgia Southern University Museum. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Cason Eskew, 5, left, gets a front row seat's view as Kelly Tharp reads "Shark Lady: The True Story of How Eugenie Clark Became the Ocean's Most Fearless Scientist" during a Shark Week celebration at the Georgia Southern University Museum. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

