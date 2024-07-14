By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
'Shark Week' comes to the Georgia Southern University Museum
The Discovery Channel began airing its annual Shark Week in 1988. It has become one of the most popular summer shows, so the Georgia Southern Museum decided to create a local version of Shark Week on the university campus.
From offering story time with a shark, STEM education programs, shark-themed arts and crafts and fossil digs, Museum director Brent Tharp said about 500 visitors came to the museum for some fun learning centered around sharks and their natural and cultural history.