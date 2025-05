Rep. Lehman Franklin and his wife Lorie shared their love of reading and commitment to children’s literacy on Thursday when they came to Kid’s World Learning Center on Savannah Ave. in Statesboro and read to a group of excited children.





Kids from three Georgia Lottery-funded PreK programs and the GAC Private Kindergarten Academy gathered in one of the Kids World classrooms to listen to the Franklins read “Tiny T. Rex and the Very Dark Dark.”