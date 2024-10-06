Several businesses in downtown Metter suffer severe damage in Saturday fire

Several businesses in downtown Metter suffered catastrophic damage in a fire late Saturday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.

According to reports from the Metter Advertiser, about 5:30 p.m. the owner of Aly’s Restaurante notified adjacent businesses on Broad St. that she smelled smoke. The shops were evacuated and flames could be seen from the back of all the businesses shortly after.

In addition to Aly’s, the businesses impacted by the fire are Sabor Michoacano, The Flower Basket and Queensborough Bank, where smoke could be seen pouring from the top floor vents, the Advertiser reported.

Smoke poured from the tops and sides of the buildings as fire fighter units worked to contain the flames, with Metter’s ladder truck spraying the tops of the buildings with water. About an hour later, according to the Advertiser report, an explosion was heard. The cause of the explosion is believed to have been a propane tank located behind the restaurants.

About two hours after the fire began, the backs of the smaller buildings collapsed. Shortly after 8 p.m., the flames seemed to be contained.

The Metter Fire Department was assisted by Statesboro Fire Department and Bulloch County Fire Department. Bellville Fire Department and Claxton Fire Department also came to offer mutual aid.