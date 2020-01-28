Seven-hour chase ends in arrest

After a seven-hour manhunt, Candler County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by Bulloch County Sheriff’s K9 units, captured a man wanted for assault.

Christopher Sheffield, 32, of Statesboro fled from deputies around 4 a.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop for speeding, said Candler County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Justin Wells.

When Deputy Jason Rigdon stopped Sheffield on Interstate 16, he was facing charges of speeding at 93 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, open container, and being wanted on an assault warrant out of Richmond County, Wells said.

But after being stopped, Sheffield fled, leading deputies on a chase that ended in a crash on Jerrys Road near Aline. Sheffield then fled on foot into the woods and evaded apprehension until around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, he said.

Sheffield “was located and arrested by Investigator Adrian Montealvo on a property west of the Metter Airport,” Wells said in a Facebook post.

He told the Statesboro Herald Sheffield was being treated Tuesday afternoon for exposure and dehydration, and will be taken to the Candler County Jail. Sheffield is also charged with fleeing/attempt to elude.

“The Metter Police Department also assisted with the manhunt this morning, he said. “We sincerely thank every official and agency that assisted with the incident.”

