SEB Middle wins region Academic Quiz Bowl

Southeast Bulloch Middle School won the Region 12 Academic Quiz Bowl Saturday in a competition at Long County Middle School in Ludowici.

The team won all five of its competition rounds to finish first in the region. SEBMS also won the title in 2022. The team now advances to the state competition, which will be held at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville Jan. 20.

The Quiz Bowl team is led by faculty coaches Brandon Poole and Missy Beck, and consists of Blake Patterson, Caleb Kelly, Charlie Erney, Brantley Smith, Zak Knight, Miles Threatt, Addison Adams, Vivienne Lee, Lucas Pryor and Evan Mackelprang.

The PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades is a quiz competition for teams of students in sixth through eighth grades, who are enrolled in public and private schools throughout Georgia. The Academic Bowl questions cover topics from curriculum areas such as English/literature, math, science, social studies/history (including Georgia history)/geography, current events, art/music, physical education/health and computer science.

Started in 1983, the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) has sponsored the event since 1985. The competition hosts 12 region-level events from which two teams advance to state. There are six teams in Region 12: Southeast Bulloch Middle School and middle school teams from Appling County, Long County, Waycross, Savannah Country Day and St. Francis Xavier.