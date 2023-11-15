SEB High's one-act play wins multiple region honors

After winning multiple honors during a state competition, Southeast Bulloch High School's one-act play cast will perform "Ten Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse," on Monday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m., in the school's auditorium.



At last month's Class 3-AAAA Region Championship, the play was recognized with Best Supporting Actress, the All-Star Cast award and first runner-up for Best Play.

The short comedy by Don Zolidis depicts an end-of-the-world scene with hordes of rampaging zombies. How would one survive? The play maps out a step-by-step guide to survival.

The play features Best Supporting Actress Award winner Geonna Lawrence and All-Star Cast honorees Ella Rodriguez, Logan Major and Courtney (Kai) Davis.

General admission tickets are available for purchase at the door for $5 each with a payment by cash or check only.

'Snow Queen'

SEB's drama students return to the stage Friday, Dec. 1, to perform, "Snow Queen," which is an adaptation of a Hans Christian Andersen beloved holiday story.

In the play, Kai and Gerda are the best of friends until a piece of an enchanted mirror finds its way into Kai's eye, causing him to see the world in a cold-hearted way. Gerda must go on an adventure to rescue her friend before his heart is completely frozen.

General admission tickets will be available for purchase at the door on the day of the performance for $5 each with a payment by cash or check only.