Families in Bulloch County can make School Choice Privilege requests for their child beginning on Wednesday, April 15.

Requests can be made online at bullochschools.org/schoolchoice beginning at 7:30 a.m., through 4:30 p.m., on Friday, May 15, 2026. Parents who do not have internet access, or otherwise need assistance completing an application, may call (912) 212.8562. The website also features answers to frequently asked questions.

School Choice Privilege requests, if approved, allow families to transfer a child to another public school within the Bulloch County Schools district. Requests can be made for rising kindergarten through 12th-grade students for the new school year, which begins Aug. 3.

School Choice is contingent upon classroom space. For the 2026–27 school year, most schools are considered closed to non-zoned students. Three schools are open:

➤ Julia P. Bryant Elementary

➤ Stilson Elementary

➤ Portal Middle High School, for grades 9 through 12 only

Applications for closed schools will only be accepted if the request allows a student to attend the same school as a special needs sibling placed there by the district. There are options for regular, full-time school district employees as well based on the employee's work location.

These are other important reminders about School Choice:

➤ Children not currently enrolled in a Bulloch County public school (including new kindergarteners) must be fully registered with all documents submitted by May 15, 2026, for a request to be considered.

➤ Any required special programs for your child must already exist at the requested school.

➤ If your child was previously approved for a School Choice Privilege request, and is now a rising sixth- or ninth-grade student who wants to attend a middle or high school that is outside their attendance zone, a new request must be submitted.