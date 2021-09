Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Aug. 16

➤ Cane Pole Kitchen, 8286 U.S. Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 85

Clean can opener blade. Non-potentially-hazardous foods above 50 degrees F. Cutting board no longer smooth and easily cleanable; deeply grooved. All personal drinks must be in designated areas. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ El Rinconcito, 2 College Plaza

▲ Score: 93

Observed food debris on can opener blade. Observed wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer or dirty towel container. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ McDonald's, 611 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed uncovered food at counters. Observed mold inside ice machine. Observed food debris on floors under and behind equipment. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Mellow Mushroom, 1098 Bermuda Run

▲ Score: 80

Observed items stored in hand wash sinks. Observed hand wash sinks without paper towels. Observed build-up of food debris on can opener blade. Observed food debris on slicer blade. Observed potentially-hazardous food items without proper 7-day discard date. Observed ham being thawed improperly. Observed food items being thawed in hand wash sink. Observed stagnant water in bottoms of reach-in coolers. Observed food debris on shelves, food cart and throughout kitchen area. Clean all surfaces. Observed food debris, broken plates, dirt, moldy food items on floors, under and behind all equipment and dishwasher area. Clean all floors thoroughly. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Sonic Drive In, 322 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed uncovered food items in reach-in freezer. Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Thomas.





Aug. 17

➤ Beaver House, 121 South Main Street

▲ Score: 98

Replace/repaint rusty shelves at tables in dishwasher area. Observed food debris and crumbs in bottom of reach-in freezer. Observed food debris on floors, under and behind equipment. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28919, 400 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed mop stored in stagnant water. Inspector: Randall.

➤ John's Place, 4 West Altman Street

▲ Score: 83

Observed roof leaking over food items in dry goods area. Observed mold inside ice machine. Observed mold on walls above doors. Observed dirt, grease and food debris on floors, under shelves in dry goods area. Observed mold on ceiling tiles and also observed water-damaged ceiling tiles. Observed roof leaking in dry goods, kitchen area and dining area. Observed mold growing at AC vents. Observed mice feces under shelves in dry goods area. Inspector: Thomas.

Aug. 18

➤ Barberito’s, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 97

Observed food debris and stains in reach-in cooler. Observed hand sink faucet leaking. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Orient Express, 15 University Plaza

▲ Score: 90

Observed blocked hand sink. Observed wiping cloths not stored properly. Observed foods stored in thank you bags. Clean crumbs/debris out of bottom of coolers/walk-in freezer. Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 20

➤ El Jalapeno, 711 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Organic matter in ice machine. Dish washer not reaching proper ppm. Plates not inverted. Clean floors reach-in cooler of food debris. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Roundabout Cafe, 8091 Burkhalter Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed foods in reach-in cooler uncovered. Observed crust on can opener blade. Observed buildup on soda nozzles. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 23

➤ Eagle's Nest, 225 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 98

Protect all single-service items. Wipe and clean microwave. Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 24

➤ Little Caesars #358, 331 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 78

Observed personal drinks stored improperly in walk-in cooler. Observed build-up of food debris on can opener blade. Observed potentially-hazardous food not held at 135 degrees or above. Observed food worker without proper hair restraint. Observed food debris, dough and grease on shelves. Observed food debris, grease, dirt and flour on floors. Observed grease, mold and stains on floors in rear dish area. Observed grease and food debris on walls. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Rolling Monkey, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 174

▲ Score: 97

Observed personal food items stored near other food items. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Starbuck’s Coffee Company #13435, 714 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris and milk stains at the bottom of reach-in coolers. Observed food debris, stains on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

Aug. 25

➤ Comfort Inn & Suites, 17870 Highway 67

▲ Score: 99

Observed wall damaged. Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 26

➤ Sugar Magnolia Bakery & Cafe, 106 Savannah Avenue Suite C

▲ Score: 90

Observed plastic squeezer bottle stored in hand sink. Observed unlabeled food product. Observed hand sink missing hand wash signage. Observed dishes stacked while wet. Observed debris buildup in reach-in cooler and prep coolers. Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 27

➤ Dunkin Donuts, 147 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 97

Observed wiping not stored in between uses. Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 30

➤ Gus Mart, 250 Forest Drive/P.O. Box 7992

▲ Score: 95

Observed potentially-hazardous food items without proper 7-day discard date. Observed food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Ocean Galley Seafood, 503 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed seafood held under ice. Observed wiping cloths on counter tops. Observed hand sink missing hand washing sign. Observed wet-stacking. Observed plates and bowls not inverted. Observed flies in kitchen. Observed light coming through back door. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, 526 Fair Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris on bottom of reach-in freezer. Observed food debris on floors. Clean all floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Sonic At Buckhead, 880 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed single-service items without protective plastic sleeve. All surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable (floors). Observed debris on lids at reach-in freezers. Observed food debris on floors. Observed floors in severe disrepair. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ The Gardens of Southern Manor, 625 Gentilly Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed food items stored on floor. Observed food debris and food stains on bottom of reach-in freezer. Observed food debris, dirt and other contaminants on floor under shelves in dry goods area. Observed light in dishwasher area without proper shield. Inspector: Thomas.





Aug. 31

➤ Southern Manor Retirement Inn, 1532 Fair Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed scoop handle in contact with sugar. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in freezer/reach-in cooler. Observed wall vent and baseboard damaged and not sealed to wall. Observed air vent in storage not sealed to ceiling. Inspector: Randall.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward