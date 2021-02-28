Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in January by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Jan. 4

➤ Jersey Mike's Subs, 721 South Main Street

▲ Score: 97

Observed dishes stacked while wet. Observed debris inside reach-in cooler, walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer. Clean all floors of food debris. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Pizza Hut, 129 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed employee drink without lid and straw. All employee drinks must have lid and straw to prevent contamination when tasting. Observed debris in reach-in coolers. Observed debris in walk-in freezer, on floors and walls. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Kristen Smith.





Jan. 5

➤ Domino's, 1550 Chandler Road Unit F

▲ Score: 94

Observed pizza sauce uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Fire Cannon, LLC, dba Firehouse Subs, 600 Brannen Street Suite B

▲ Score: 95

Observed debris in reach-in coolers and freezer. Observed debris on floors. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed employee items on counter, not in designated area: drink, cellphone. All employee items must be in designated area. Observed live pest. Send pest control receipt to health department within 15 days. Pest control service within past 30 days is applicable. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Living Well, 23669 U.S. Highway 80

▲ Score: 95

Observed hand sink missing soap and paper towels. Observed single-service cups not in protective sleeve. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Starbuck's Coffee Company #13435, 714 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 95

Observed hand-washing sink missing hand-drying towels. Hand-washing sinks must be supplied with soap and hand-drying towels. Observed spills and debris on countertops throughout. Clean non-food contact surfaces. Inspector: Laura Moore.





Jan. 6

➤ Dunkin Donuts, 147 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 96

Observed ice in front hand-washing sink. Hand-washing sinks must only be used for hand-washing. Inspector: Smith.





Jan. 7

➤ Hunter Cattle Company, 934 Driggers Road, Brooklet ▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Sallie Mae's Kitchen, 6979 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 90

Observed foods stored uncovered when not in use: fries, bacon. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed debris build-up in ice machine. Clean all food contact surfaces. Do not use until cleaned. Observed in-house-made ranch without date-marking. All non-potentially hazardous foods must be date-marked if used over 24 hours. Date-mark foods to be used within seven days. Observed forks stored with food-contact surface unprotected. Observed single-service cups without plastic sleeve to protect food-contact surface. Observed debris throughout. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Inspector: Smith.





Jan. 11

➤ Books-A-Million/Joe Muggs, 343 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 98

Observed debris in reach-in. Clean all non-food contact surfaces. Observed debris on floors. Clean floors. Inspector: Smith.

➤ The Daily Grind, 124 Savannah Avenue Suite 1E

▲ Score: 93

Observed debris in microwave. Clean all food contact surfaces. Observed foods in-use past best-by date: eggs, 8/28/20; mustard, 10/16/20; salad dressing, 9/25/20. Food discarded. Inspector: Smith.





Jan. 13

➤ Panda Express, Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 95

Observed dirty drink machine nozzles. Observed low-concentration sanitizer bucket. Observed women's bathroom trash can with no lid. Inspector: Randall.





Jan. 14

➤ Daylight Donuts, 455 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed debris on drink nozzles. Clean all food-contact surfaces. Clean daily. Observed foods stored directly on floor. Store all foods six inches above floor. Observed debris in reach-ins. Observed debris throughout. Clean all floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Smith.

Jan. 18

➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken at Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed debris in bottom of reach-in cooler, walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Clean bottom of freezers. Observed food accumulated on floors. Also observed damage. Inspector: Randall.





Jan. 20

➤ Cane Pole Kitchen, 8286 U.S. Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 90

Observed rice not reheated to proper temperature of 135 degrees or higher before being put in hot-hold; corrected on-site. Observed scoop handle in contact with flour; corrected on-site. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Coconut Thai Cuisine, 7 College Plaza

▲ Score: 90

Observed foods in reach-in uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed ranch with best-by date of 11/8/2020. Food discarded. Observed utensils by dishwasher with food-contact surface facing up. Invert utensils to protect food-contact surface. Observed single-use vegetable bags and Walmart bags used to store foods. Observed personal item --cellphone -- on prep-top surface. Observed personal food items stored with other foods. Designate area for employee items. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Dairy Queen, 2191 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 93

Observed organic matter on ice machine. Clean all food-contact surfaces. Do not use until cleaned. Observed leaking hand-washing sink. Repair. Observed debris throughout. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Smith.

➤ El Rinconcito, 2 College Plaza

▲ Score: 90

Observed foods cold-holding in reach-in with ambient of 50 degrees F. All non-potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or less. Salsa was temping at 46 degrees F. It was relocated to another cold-holding unit since it had just been made. Discontinue use until fixed and checked by inspector. Observed single-use ice cream containers being used to store food. Do not use single-use items for food storage. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Son's Doner Kebab, 17 College Plaza

▲ Score: 99

Observed single-service plate on counter with food-contact surface facing up. Invert single-service plates to protect food contact surface. Observed foods stored in Walmart bag. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Your Pie, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 86

Observed dish washer not sanitizing dishes. Observed cheese and turkey in prep top cooler over 41 degrees F; discarded. Clean cooler bottoms. Inspector: Randall.

Reinspection score: 98 (Jan. 25)

Clean cooler bottoms. Inspector: Randall.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



