'Rocky' gets his 3rd ID patch

One of the newest dog-faced soldiers will always look that way.

He's almost 2 years old and his name is Rocky — and he has a 3rd Infantry Division to patch to sport. He's also an actual bulldog.

The 3rd ID now has a living mascot, complete with a Marne Division patch, among its ranks. Rocky — and dozens of human soldiers new to the division — received their division patch, signifying they are now part of one of the Army's most historic, and called upon, units.

Soldiers new to the division, either fresh from initial entry training or being transferred in from another unit, go through in-processing. So did their new four-legged compadre.

"Rocky went through in-processing, just like every other soldier," said Lt. Col. Angel Tomko, 3rd ID spokesperson. "Every soldier goes through in-processing and they earn their Marne patch. It means they are officially welcomed into the ranks of the 3rd Infantry Division."

The American Kennel Club was on Fort Stewart last week and when they discovered there wasn't a living mascot, they helped the 3rd ID find a breeder willing to donate a mascot. The breeder also is a veteran.

Rocky will have a physical fitness test too. Most of his duty day, Lt. Col. Tomko said, will be to inspire soldiers. He will attend ceremonies and spend time with other soldiers.

The 3rd Infantry Division's nickname of "Rock of the Marne" goes back to July 1918, when the division stopped a German advance along the Marne River. A German general bestowed the moniker on the division.

A 3rd ID commanding general began writing letters to Walt Disney about creating a mascot for the division. Disney himself drew the bulldog that became known as "Rocky."

While there are tales of the division previously having had living mascots, Maj. Gen. Norrie praised the one getting patched Friday afternoon.

"If you've met him, he's got star quality," he said. "He's got a ton of charisma. He has been a picture of motivation. Some have questioned his height and weight. That bulldog is an engineering marvel."

Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Infantry Division commander, and division Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, along with Rocky and other new 3rd ID soldiers, record a greeting. (PAT DONAHUE/Coastal Courier)



Rocky's birthday also is fitting; he was born July 4, 2023.

"He is very patriotic," Lt. Col. Tomko said, "and a true dog-faced soldier."

This division has a lineage going back 108 years. In July 1918, the 3rd Division stonewalled a German assault on the Marne River and earned the lasting distinction paid by a German general of the Rock of the Marne. They could not break this division.

There have been 63 Medal of Honor winners who have worn that patch. That's the most of any unit of the U.S. Army.