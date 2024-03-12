By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Rivian pauses construction of Georgia EV plant
Gov. Brian Kemp stands next to a Rivian electric truck while announcing the company's plans to build a $5 billion plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Some residents oppose the plant, saying it will
Gov. Brian Kemp stands next to a Rivian electric truck while announcing the company's plans to build a $5 billion plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers in this 2021 file photo. This month, Rivian announced it is delaying construction of the plant. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/file) - photo by Associated Press
ATLANTA — Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian will delay indefinitely plans to build a $5 billion EV plant east of Atlanta, the company announced Thursday.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter