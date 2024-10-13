Rev. John Bressler - I can be who I am when I embrace God

I have a good friend who has a saying – most likely from Mark Twain – "Be what you is because if you try to be who you ain't, then you ain't what you is."



Socrates said, "Know thyself."

Popeye said, "I yam who I yam and that's all that I yam."

God said, "Before you were in the womb, I knew you."

I don't remember anything about my pre-existence and not much of my babyhood, but it is nice to know that God believed I was worth being born.

While Proverbs states that the knowledge of God is the beginning of wisdom, some would say that knowing oneself is the first step. Someone wrote – I don't remember who – "Ninety percent of the world's problems come from people not knowing themselves, their abilities, their frailties and even their virtues."

That makes a lot of sense. But how do we improve ourselves and solve our difficulties?

Let's begin with Jesus who told us, "Love your neighbor as yourself." I don't know about you, but I know some folks who feel good when they have a day of bungee jumping, roller coasting, okra eating, tofu tasting and watching paint dry. I know some other folks who don't like themselves, anyone else and seem to enjoy pain. Me? I love life, most folks and try to be what I believe God made me to be.

I remember the training I got in the area of counseling. In order to be an understanding and insightful neighbor, it is important to be taught how to do it. I also learned that human failure is not only possible, but is a way of life. Don't take offense. We are creatures – extraordinarily human creatures –who try so hard to please and be good and still hurt and harm.

In my dark moments, I want to ask God why He did not put some switches in my brain that would shut off when I begin to think incorrectly or turn on when something benevolent needs to be done. There is a pot-load of truth in the sayings, "I couldn't help myself. I did not know what I was doing. I can't believe I said that."

Can I be trusted, keep secrets, be loyal, sensitive, tolerant and responsible? I think so. But let's be honest, are there moments when I hurt others, am jealous, cause trouble, gossip, spread rumors? I certainly pray that I don't.

Remember those simple but life-changing words of Jesus, "...as you love yourself." Can I love myself enough to be truthful? Can I be honest enough with myself to look in a mirror and say to my image, "Don't kid yourself."

What we need to do is to teach ourselves how to recognize what we must change and realize that with the help of God Almighty, we can!

Counselors rightly pronounce, "People are prone to avoid focusing on and coping with their problems by denial, avoidance and other defensive maneuvers."

Yep, that's us humans. Here's the lesson that Jesus taught. Hang on now.

Any changes that must be made – or need to be made – can only happen when we turn ourselves over to the One who made us, our Creator, Redeemer and Sustainer, Almighty God. I can be who I am when I discover my Creator. I can be who I am when I embrace my Redeemer. I can live with who I am when I trust my Sustainer.

I learn from God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.

We pray, "God, help me to be what You have created me to be, because I sure don't want to be what I ain't."

Thanks, God.



