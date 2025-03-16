Rev. John Bressler - God gave us the responsibility to help each other

In Isaiah, we find words that I believe are so accurate as far as today's description of our everyday world. What I hear people saying is, "Oh, Lord, why do You make us do bad things? Why do You cloud our minds so that we go around doing whatever we please? Why don't You stop us?"

The first 39 chapters of Isaiah cover the downfall and destruction of Judah. The prophet does not mince words when he tells the remnant of God's wrath and that it is well deserved. Further along, in 45:7, God lays down the law, "I form the light and I create the darkness. I make well-being and I make calamity. I am the Lord who does all these things."

We'd best control our criticism and understand that God is in charge, even if we don't understand why. Let's not get into a tizzy over free will. There is no theological method to prove or disprove, although there are a lot of passages in the Old as well as the New Testament to give us plenty of examples that come close to saying that free will is a given.

Maybe we should all agree that free will is taken. Let's face it. We have a Bible full of Thou shalt and Thou shalt not rules that are obeyed and disobeyed every second of every day. We also have a plethora – that's more than a pot-full – of man-made laws that are kept and violated. We have a Constitution that appears to be not much more than a beach ball or soccer ball to be kicked from one end of an administration to the other. I am digressing all over the place. Forgive me.

Back to our questions. "We have sinned and can't deny it. In fact, we have been sinning for a long, long, time, but we are nothing more than Your creatures, helpless in the face of evil and given too much freedom of choice. After all, You made us like clay pots. You took the clay, molded it into forms (that's us) and turned us loose. If we don't do what we were formed to do, then who is to blame?"

God patiently listens and then answers. "I was ready to be sought by those who did not even ask for My help. I was ready to be found by those who were not even looking for Me. I said, 'Here I am!' And what was your reply? 'Don't bother me, Lord. I don't need You right at this moment.'"

The book of Isaiah is the telling of a painful lesson given to Judah and we'd best realize their lesson is given to us as well. We'd better accept our responsibilities. When we are born into this world, no one is given a contract that guarantees a job, security, home or a perfect life. We might be rich, poor, loved, abused, healthy or deformed. We are as we are, but we are not alone. We are dependent upon one another and like it or not, we must take care of one another!

The wealthy must take care of the poor. The loved must take care of the detested, rejected and unwanted. The healthy must take care of those sick and in pain. Please read and reread Matthew 25.

To not understand and follow the lessons of this parable is to live as though God no longer exists or cares! We are to accept the life we have been given, to live our lives in obedience, to cherish each and every day, trust in His promises and above all else be a neighbor to the world.

This is the day that the Lord has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it!

Thanks, God!



