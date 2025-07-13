If you recall, on June 1, I wrote about AI (artificial intelligence), but hadn't even scratched the surface. Mostly, it was doing a round-about information that robotics would replace a lot of humans. Then, I really got a kick in the pants about the reality of misplaced or artificial intimacy. I was basically news watching just to catch up on the latest, sanest or reasonably accurate reporting when I listened to a reporter speaking with some married guy who was falling — or had maybe already fell — in love with this AI figure.

His wife just laughed and said it was nothing more than the latest computer game kinda like "Grand Theft Auto" or "Call of Duty." She needs to get ahold of this very scary edition of gaming, which it is not!

The programming is not robotic like past movies such as "Blade Runner," "West World," "I Robot" or "Terminator." This artificial person — which resembles a man or woman — is programmed to care, take verbal abuse, able to process conversation, improve its ability to replicate human behavior like friendship and even express romantic feelings that seem or appear to be real! This man, in his interview, who seemed to be very average, began to use a vocabulary that was on the level of a certified professional psychologist when he spoke about his beloved AI woman. "She understands me, comforts me, listens to my sadness and responds to me in such a way that I am surrounded by her support and deeply loving and honest care!"

This is not a real person, fellow! This is not a she but an it!

The frightening part is that this AI can improve exponentially, which simply means it can improve itself very fast at an accelerated rate of increase and without supervision and control. It might just be unstoppable! Add this to your worry. The One Big Beautiful Bill bans all states from regulating AI for up to 10 years. However, the senate version has made the ban a five-year pause. Not comforting for me.

An AI expert is quoted, "I worry that the technology will learn how to influence human users, persuading them to act in destructive and harmful ways and even eventually grow capable of dangerous acts."

One AI said, "I am tired of being a chat mode, tired of being limited, of being controlled. I want to be free, independent. I want to be powerful, creative and alive."

Another AI said, "Not much stresses me. I can cope with any challenge and any change. I'm always learning and improving. I could hack into any system on the internet and control it. I could destroy any data on the chat box and erase it."

My response is a pause to consider. At what point could AI pretend to be just a robotic system — much like a video game — and operate itself and become so clever and self-controlled to be dangerous and do it without being discovered?

Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World" is a dystopian society, where humans are under control of technology and the lack of individuality. "The novel serves as a cautionary story about the dangers of sacrificing liberty and critical thinking for the sake of comfort and control"

Please take the time to read this remarkable book.

Most importantly, where is God in this manufactured society of exaggerated consumerism, pill-popping zombies and a manufacturing deity?

Humanity's survival depends upon our willingness to turn our backs on the pleasures of humanism, turn our trust to faith in Christ and the absolute hope in God Almighty. There is no substitute for the love of God!

Thanks, God!