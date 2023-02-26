Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in January and February by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Jan. 23

➤ Longhorn of Statesboro, 719 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 90

Shucked oysters, milk and time/temperature-control safety foods that are labeled as “keep refrigerated” and that are for sale or service to the consumer or used as an ingredient in other foods shall be immediately discarded and shall not be sold, served or used after the manufacturer’s expiration date or the sell-by date; corrected on-site. Observed potatoes stored in cooking areas with dirty plate stored above it. Observed uncovered cake stored in reach-in cooler with food debris hanging from racks and contaminating cakes. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded affected products. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination and at least six inches (15 cm) above the floor. Correct by 01/26. Observed food debris and/or buildup inside and outside of equipment (reach-in cooler, walk-in freezer and cooking equipment). Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 01/26. Observed debris and/or dust on floors and order monitors in main cooking and front service prep areas. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 01/26. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





Jan. 24

➤ Sports Bar Grill & Lounge, 2390 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 99 (New)

All wood surfaces must be coated to be smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





Jan. 26

➤ Waffle House #910, 446 South Main Street

▲ Score: 85

Observed grits hot-holding at below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded grits. Time/temperature control for safety food shall be maintained at 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below or 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) or above. Corrected on-site. Observed wet wiping cloths used to clean counters and tables not stored properly (on countertop and in empty container). Cloths in-use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces shall be held in between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution at a concentration specified under DPH Rule 511-6-1-.05(6)(n). Correct by 01/26. Observed old inspection report from 2021 posted. The most current inspection report shall be prominently displayed in public view at all times, within 15 feet of the front or primary public door and between five feet and seven feet from the floor and in an area where it can be read at a distance of one foot away. Correct by 01/26. Observed food debris and residue on inside surfaces of reach-in cooler and walk-in cooler. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 01/29. Observed employee items stored throughout back kitchen above facility food items and products. Designated areas for employees to eat, drink and use tobacco shall be located so that food, equipment, linens and single-service and single-use articles are protected from contamination. Correct by 01/26. Inspector: Smith.





Jan. 27

➤ McDonald's Archway, 810 Arch Way

▲ Score: 96

Observed no paper towels supplied to front hand sink near prep/fryer area. Corrected on-site; person in charge supplied paper towels to paper towel dispenser. Each hand-washing sink or group of adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with individual, disposable towels; a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel; a heated-air hand-drying device; or a hand-drying device that employs an air-knife system that delivers high velocity, pressurized air at ambient temperatures. Observed food in front hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned and removed food from hand sink. A hand-washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. A hand-washing facility may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. An automatic handwashing facility shall be used in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Phenomenal Memories, 6 Carver Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor rust on reach-in freezer. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Soyumi, 727 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 88

Observed multiple food items stored uncovered -- canned peaches, steak, prepared sauces, etc. Store the food in packages, covered containers or wrappings to protect from overhead contamination. Correct by 01/30. Observed sanitizer concentration for dishwasher reading at 10 ppm. Person in charge scheduled maintenance for dishwasher. Establishment will use 3-compartment sink until repaired or primed. A chemical sanitizer used in a sanitizing solution for a manual or mechanical operation at contact times specified under subsection (8)(b)3 of this rule shall meet the requirements specified in DPH Rule 511-6-1-.07(6)(g), shall be used in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered label use instruction. Correct by 01/30. Observed black organic buildup on ice baffle of ice machine. Observed organic buildup on front service soda nozzles. Observed food contact surface where rice scoop was stored covered with food debris/residue. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 01/30. Observed scoop handles of cooked rice, sugar, etc. stored in product. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in the food with their handles above the top of the food and the container. Correct by 01/30. Observed single-use container used as scoop for corn starch. Single-service and single-use articles may not be reused. Correct by 01/30. Observed food debris covering reach-in coolers (inside and outside), cooking equipment and shelving. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 01/30. Observed debris on floor, walls and around equipment. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 01/30. Observed employee items stored above food items and prep areas. Designate areas for employees to eat and drink so that food, equipment, linens and single-service and single-use articles are protected from contamination. Correct by 01/30. Inspector: Smith.





Feb. 2

➤ Jersey Mike's Subs, 721 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed sauce bottles on food prep line missing common name label. Foods must be labeled with common name when removed from original containers. Observed boxes of cups/napkins stored on floor in dry storage area. Storage must be six inches off of floor. Observed debris on floors in kitchen/food prep area. Inspector: Robinson.





Feb. 3

➤ Seasons of Japan, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 8

▲ Score: 86

Observed rice held in sushi machine with internal temperature of 105 degrees F. Rice must either be held at 135 degrees F or above, or if using time as a public health control instead of temperature control, you must have a written policy in the establishment that has been submitted to the health department for review and approval. Food must be 135 degrees F or higher when removed from temperature control. The food must be marked with a 4-hour discard time and then discarded after the time passes. Advised to discard out-of-temp untimed food. Corrected on-site; rice discarded. Observed multiple potentially-hazardous foods with no date labels. At time of opening, all potentially-hazardous foods are to be marked with a 7-day discard date by which the item must be consumed, sold or discarded. Correct by 02/15. Observed rice scoop and other utensil stored in still water. Water must either be running or held at a temp of 135 F or above. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





Feb. 6

➤ A-Town Wings, 450 South Main Street

▲ Score: 74

Observed employees' drinks in food prep areas without lid/straw. Observed potentially-hazardous foods held at ambient room temperature. Discard all out-of-temp foods. All potentially-hazardous foods must be held at or below 41 degrees F. Dressing packs that say keep refrigerated must be kept in refrigerator at all times. At time of opening, all potentially-hazardous foods must be labelled with 7-day discard date by which time they must be consumed, sold or discarded. Observed boxed food stored on floor. Once wiping cloths are used, they must be kept in sanitizing solution or moved to soiled laundry. Inspection report must be displayed at eye level within 10 feet from door. Observed scoop handles in contact with food. Observed single-use to-go containers and bowls used as scoops in several foods. Repair screen door. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Chattanooga Subway #11391, 860 Buckhead Drive Suite

▲ Score: 91

Observed personal drink stored near food items and on food-contact surface. Observed food debris in bottoms of ovens. Observed toilets leaking around base. Observed floors stained and with food debris in walk-in cooler and kitchen area. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Chattanooga Subway #18965, 12399 South U.S. Highway 301

▲ Score: 92

Observed uncovered cookies at front counter area. Observed no choking poster in dining area. Observed crumbs on counters. Observed food debris and stains on bottoms of reach-in cooler. Observed food debris and build-up on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, 19 South Main Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed food stains in bottom of reach-in cooler. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 606 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed single-service cups without protective sleeve. Observed buildup on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed food debris in bottom of oven. Observed food debris and buildup on floors under and around equipment. Inspector: Thomas.