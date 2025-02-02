Restaurant hood fire forces evacuation of Statesboro Mall; watch video at Mall

The Statesboro Mall was evacuated Sunday afternoon following what fire officials believe was fire inside the hood of the Bourbon Grill restaurant in the Mall's food court.

Two fire trucks and a tanker from the Statesboro Fire Department arrived at the mall shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke billowing from the roof and the Bourbon Grill area.

The mall was quickly evacuated.

SFD Battalion Chief Lee Nessmith said no flames were seen, but a lot of smoke.

"We believe the fire was fully contained in the hood vent area of the Bourbon Grill," Nessmith said. "We were able to quickly extinguish it, but it did put a lot of smoke inside the mall."

Nessmith said no injuries were reported.

Normally open 1-6 p.m. on Sundays, the Mall was closed for the day after the incident as a precaution.

A Statesboro Fire Department firefighter looks onto the roof of the Statesboro Mall Sunday about 3:30 p.m. after a fire in the hood area of the Bourbon Grill restaurant was put out. - photo by Jason Martin







