Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in November by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Nov. 17

➤ Loco's Grill & Pub, 91 Briarwood Lane

▲ Score: 91

Observed food uncovered in reach-in cooler. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed chicken in direct contact with ice on prep-top table. Ice cannot be used in direct contact due to possible contamination. Observed food stored in Walmart bag in walk-in cooler. Observed debris on wall near dishwasher. All surfaces must be easily cleanable. Inspector: Kristen Smith.

➤ The Southern Pony Cafe, 721 South Main Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed organic matter in drink machine nozzles. Observed flies throughout kitchen. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Uncle Shug's Bar-B-Q Place, 105 Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 92

Observed organic matter on drink machine nozzles. Observed food debris on floors in walk-in cooler and bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed flies throughout kitchen and light not sealed on back door. Inspector: Randall.





Nov. 18

➤ Chili's, 435 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 67

Observed employees' personal drinks on food prep-top surface. All employees' drinks must be in designated area away from food. Observed foreign object in ice cream. Food must be in good condition. Food discarded. Observed foods stored uncovered when not in use -- soup, lettuce. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed walk-in freezer temping at 32 degrees F. Freezer must temp at 0 degrees F or lower. Repair immediately. Observed employee with nails longer than a fingertip. Observed previous inspection not posted. Observed there was no "Choking" poster posted in dining room. Observed spoon handle touching cheese. Observed old microwave needing to be replaced. Observed prep-top reach-in and freezer with food debris. Observed debris on freezer floor. Observed lights without protective shielding. Observed prep-top cooler door broken. Inspector: Smith.

Reinspection score: 55 (Nov. 23)

Observed personal drink on food prep-top surfaces. All employees' drinks must be in designated area away from food. Observed foreign object in ice cream. Food must be in good condition. Food discarded. Observed rotten onion. Food must be in good condition. Observed foods uncovered when not in use. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed debris build-up in microwaves. Clean all foods' contact surfaces. Observed chicken in walk-in par-cooked. No procedure on file. Must have procedure on file. Observed queso temping at 107 degrees F. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 135 degrees F or higher. Food discarded. Observed chicken in walk-in not cooled correctly. Chicken removed from walk-in and proper cooling started. Observed previous inspection sheet not posted and no visible choking poster. Observed debris on freezer floor. Observed lights missing shielding. Inspector: Smith.

Reinspection score: 92 (Dec.3)

Observed organic matter in ice machine. Clean all food contact surfaces. Do not use until clean. Observed bowls stored improperly. Store bowls to protect food-contact surfaces. Observed tiles by mop sink needing repair. All surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed food debris in bottom of microwave. Observed debris on freezer floor. Observed debris under equipment. Observed excessive water holding on floor in freezer, walk-in cooler and food prep area. Inspector: Smith.





Nov. 20

➤ Checker's, 81 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed boxes of food stored on the floor in walk-in freezer; corrected on-site. Inspector: Randall.

➤ El Sombrero #14, 879 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed food stored in freezer uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed debris in microwaves. Clean all food contact surfaces. Observed food stored directly on floor in freezer. Store foods at least six inches above the floor. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Westwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation, 101 Stockyard Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed utensils in clean storage with debris on them. All food-contact surfaces must be clean; corrected on-site. Observed utensils stored with food-contact surfaces facing up. Store utensils to protect food contact surfaces. Inspector: Smith.





Nov. 23

➤ Barberito's, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Observed tomatoes in walk-in cooler rotting. All food must be in good condition. Food discarded. Observed single-service cups stored incorrectly on counter. Keep plastic sleeve around cups for protection. Inspector: Smith.

➤ McAlister's Deli of Statesboro, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite A

▲ Score: 90

Observed hand sink in kitchen that's missing paper towels; corrected on-site. Observed organic matter inside soda nozzles. Observed cutting board with grooves and not easily cleanable. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Uncle Shug's, 12399 Highway 301 South Suite A

▲ Score: 92

Observed food uncovered in walk-in cooler. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed boxes of food stored directly on floor in freezer. Store food at least six inches off of floor. Observed debris build-up throughout. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Observed damage to floor in kitchen. All surfaces must be in good repair and easily cleanable. Inspector: Smith.





Dec. 1

➤ Arby's, 622 Fair Road

▲ Score: 81

Observed no paper towels at hand-washing sink. All hand-washing sinks must have paper towels; corrected on-site. Observed foods in reach-in freezer stored uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed debris in ice machine. Clean all food contact surfaces. Do not use until cleaned. Observed foods in use past discard date: ham dated 11/26, ham dated 11/25, deli meat dated 11/30 and bread dated 11/25; food discarded. Discard all foods after discard date. Observed foods (onion, lettuce, salad) in walk-in cooler without discard date. If food is used more than 24 hours, a discard date must be written and followed. Food discarded. Observed water building up under sink. Observed debris under equipment. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed light coming through back door. Repair to prevent pests from entering. Observed live pest. Pest control receipts could not be located. Pest control must come within 10 days and reported to the health department. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Papa John's Pizza, 620 Fair Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed food debris/crust on can opener blade. Observed scoops in food items in cooler. Inspector: Randall.





Dec. 7

➤ Lakeside Dining Commons, Forest at Cedarwood Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed food stains and debris in bottom of reach-in warmer. Observed debris in bottom of reach-in freezer. Inspector: Smith.





Dec. 8

➤ Buffalo Wild Wings, 442 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed sanitizer bucket not testing at proper ppm. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Pizza Hut #316228, 860 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 93

No thermometers observed in reach-in or walk-in coolers. Place hanging thermometers close to door in all temperature-controlled units. Observed wet-stacking. Observed debris on floors. Clean all non-food contact surfaces. Inspector: Randall.

— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



