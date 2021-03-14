Reports: GSP trooper fatally shoots kidnapping suspect on I-16; later accident on I-16 leaves 3 dead

The GBI is investigating the fatal shooting of a home invasion and kidnapping suspect by a Georgia State Patrol trooper Sunday on Interstate-16.

According to the Georgia Bureau of investigation, a person was kidnapped during a home invasion in Reidsville. Law enforcement then chased the suspect through several counties, with reports of gunfire being exchanged during the chase.

The GBI said the chase ended near mile marker 132 on I-16 in Bulloch with the wounding of the suspect, who later died. GBI reports said an officer was grazed with a bullet, but is doing well. The hostage was unharmed.

No other details about the incident are available at this time.

Another incident a little later Sunday afternoon and about five miles further east, left three people dead and shut down westbound lanes of I-16 for about four hours.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, four vehicles were involved in a crash that took place about 2:50 p.m. near mile marker 137. GSP said a tractor-trailer rear-ended a vehicle that then caught on fire. That vehicle then ran into the back of another 18-wheeler and that truck side-swiped another vehicle.

The GSP reported that three people who were in the vehicle that caught fire died at the scene. The identities of the victims were not released.

Westbound traffic on I-16 was shut down until about 7 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.