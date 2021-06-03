Report: Intruder yelling about ‘demons’ shot by homeowner

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to a Mud Road home in southern Bulloch County Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon arrival, deputies found David Lane Martin was shot in the lower left leg.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies provided medical treatment and Martin was transported by Bulloch EMS to an area for Air Evac to fly him to a hospital in Savannah for further medical treatment. Sheriff’s Office officials said Martin’s wound “did not appear to be life threatening,” but did not have an update on his condition Wednesday.

Investigators conducted interviews with the two residents of the home, who said Martin came onto their property uninvited and began yelling and screaming at them. According to the residents, Martin walked onto the porch of the couple’s home and approached the front door.

The wife said she immediately began calling for her husband and was able to close the door before Martin entered the home. The husband said he forcibly told the man to leave their house and yard.

He said Martin then began walking around the house and entered his shed located next to the residence. He said the man was continuously yelling and screaming statements about “demons and the devil” that made no sense. The resident said at that point he feared for his wife and himself and retrieved his handgun to defend himself, if needed.

The man said Martin then began to yell and scream at him while walking in what he described as an aggressive manner towards him. The husband said he feared Martin would cause harm to his wife and himself, so he aimed his handgun at Martin and told him to leave his property.

He said Martin continued to approach him, so he discharged the firearm in front of Martin in an attempt to stop him from possibly attacking him. When Martin would not stop, the resident said he shot him in the leg.

Both residents said they did not know who Martin was and had no idea why he came onto their property.

According to the release, Martin will face criminal charges when he leaves the hospital “consistent with the acts committed against the homeowners of the property.”

“I advise citizens of Bulloch County to make all efforts to call 911 and law enforcement when faced with unwanted persons or intruders,” Sheriff Noel Brown said. “However, if you as a homeowner and citizen of Bulloch County reasonably believe you are being physically threatened and are put in a position where you have no other option but to defend yourself and your family with a firearm, then laws are in place for those circumstances.”

Sheriff Brown said he is referring to the Georgia Code section (16-3-21-Use of force in defense of self or others).

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Investigator Reid Odom at (912) 764-1785.