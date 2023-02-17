Rep. Rick Allen seeking summer interns

Congressman Rick Allen announced this week his office is seeking applicants for the 2023 Summer Internship Program, to be offered in his Washington, D.C., and district offices.

Allen, a Republican who was first elected in 2014, encouraged residents in Georgia’s 12th District, which includes Bulloch and surrounding counties to apply.

“Working in a congressional office provides a unique opportunity to gain firsthand experience into how our government operates and network with individuals from all walks of life. In our office, we employ a bottom-up approach to empower others to be the best they can be,” Allen said. “Many of our past interns have used the skills gained during their internships to transition into a variety of successful career paths. My staff and I look forward to welcoming these talented young professionals in the coming months.”

The program is open to college students and young professionals interested in learning about the legislative process and assisting with the responsibilities of a congressional office. Interns will perform a range of tasks including constituent outreach, legislative writing, and more, with the possibility of earning school credit.

Those interested in a summer internship can apply on Congressman Allen’s website at www.allen.house.gov/forms/internships or contact Zach Stokes at zach.stokes@mail.house.gov.

All applications are due by Friday, March 17.