Removal of utility lines will require I-16 traffic pacing on Sunday near Metter Exit

Traffic on Interstate 16, both eastbound and westbound, will be paced for a period of time Sunday, June 22 for the removal of three power lines near the Exit 104 Metter exit.

According to a release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Power will remove three power lines that cross I-16 at mile marker 102.8, near the City of Metter, which will require traffic to be paced. The power lines must be lowered to the ground and cut for removal. This work is weather contingent, the release stated.

No start or end time was announced in the release.

“Traffic will be paced simultaneously in both directions at 20 m.p.h. typically not exceeding 15 minutes,” the release stated. “Law Enforcement will be piloting the traffic paces to maximize safety, entering the highway westbound at mile marker 106.5 and eastbound at mile marker 99.5.

“Law Enforcement will also be positioned on Exit 104 westbound entrance ramp to prevent traffic from entering I-16 during traffic pace.”

The Georgia DOT said that message boards would be placed on I-16 two miles prior to the starting pace location to alert drivers. When the utility work is completed, all traffic will be released and allowed to return to normal traffic flow.

More information is available at www.511ga.org.




