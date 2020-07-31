rel.-Church Calendar0801 2020

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.

Items submitted for ongoing events will run two weeks and may be resubmitted every three months.

Sunday

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Greg Brock, economist, as speaker. Topic: “Financial Literacy.” For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 11 a.m. and may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.



Upcoming Events

ANNUAL FALL Revival for Little Bethel Baptist Church, Railroad Street, Brooklet, originally scheduled for Aug. 3–7, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOD TALKS will meet Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road, with Brandon Street as speaker. Topic: “Facing Your Giant.” Use side entrance. Masks required and social distancing will be observed.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Aug. 9 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jane Page will return to her “Lessons from the Twilight Zone,” which feature an older couple looking to trade in their bodies for younger models. For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.