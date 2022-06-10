rel.-Church Calendar0611 2022

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Saturday

GOD TALKS, a non-denominational ministry, will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road. Dr. Tom Kollars, Ph.D., a retired Army preventive medicine officer, will share how his ongoing preventive discoveries are being used to help protect families in many countries. Use side entrance.

Sunday

IN-PERSON Services will be held Sunday at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

17TH PASTOR’S Appreciation for Rev. Timotheus B. and Sis. Darnell Mincey will be held Sunday at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lefonza Roundtree as guest speaker.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Greg Brock will facilitate, “When the Tanks Roll – Villnius 1991,” as he shares personal photos and experience with Russian tanks in Lithuania in 1991 and relates to Ukraine in 2022. For information about the in-person service, please review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

CELEBRATION honoring all 2022 Graduates will be held Sunday at Historical First African Baptist Church, Bobby Donaldson Avenue, beginning at 11 a.m.

4TH PASTOR’S Anniversary will be held Sunday at Thomas Grove Missionary Baptist Church, East Olliff Street, beginning at 3 p.m. with Dr. Bernard Clarke of Savannah as guest speaker. Masks are required and temperatures will be checked at the door.

Upcoming Events

VACATION BIBLE School will be held June 13–17, 9 a.m.–noon, at The Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road. For ages 1st–8th grade. CDC guidelines will be followed. For more information call Sis. Linda Douglas at (912) 682-4585.

4TH WEEK of Revival will be held June 15–17 at Statesboro United Pentecostal Church, Old Register Way, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night.

IN-PERSON Services will be held June 19 at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held June 19 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted June 19 at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Leon Spencer, notable UU and past co-president of UUA, will share his spiritual odyssey with the congregation, drawing deeply from the wisdom of ancestors. As he shares, “My Spiritual Odyssey.” For information about the in-person service, please review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

3RD PASTORAL Anniversary for Rev. James Howard will be held June 26 at Historical First African Baptist Church, Bobby Donaldson Avenue, beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Shun Newsome as guest speaker.

Ongoing Events

SERVICES are held each Sunday at Statesboro United Pentecostal Church, Old Register Way, beginning at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held each Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

YOUTH SUNDAY will be held each first Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

TRADITIONAL SUNDAY Service will be held each second Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

EARLY SERVICE will be held each third Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the worship service. Brunch will be served.

SERVICE with Communion will be held each fourth Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service will follow at 10:30 a.m.

BIBLE STUDY is held on Wednesdays at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Please note the new time.

IN-PERSON Services for Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, will be held each second and fourth Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page. First and third Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page.

CHILDREN’S CHURCH will be held on Sundays, 11:15 a.m.–noon, at Clito Baptist Church. For ages 4 years–6th grade. There will be Bible stories, songs and crafts.

BOYS TO Men Mentoring Sessions are held every fourth Saturday at The City of David Worship Assembly Inc., Institute Street, beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Transportation provided. Social-distancing will be practiced. For more information call Bro. Mitchell at (912) 486-3210.