rel.-Church Calendar0418 2020

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.

Items submitted for ongoing events will run two weeks and may be resubmitted every three months.

Sunday

ONLINE SERVICE for Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church will be conducted Sunday via the church’s YouTube channel.

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic: Exploring the fourth principle, “A Free and Responsible Search for Truth and Meaning,” especially in the crisis we face related to the novel Coronavirus. For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted April 26 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic: Exploring the fifth principle, “The Right of Conscience and the Use of the Democratic Process Within Our Congregations and in Society At Large,” especially in the crisis we face related to the novel Coronavirus. For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.