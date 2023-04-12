rel.-Church Calendar0413 2023

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Sunday

IN-PERSON Services will be held Sunday at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by Praise & Worship and the regular worship service. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Finnbarr Curtis, associate professor in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies at Georgia Southern University and author, as speaker. Topic: “Religion and Recent Supreme Court Decisions.” For information about the in-person service, please review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

SPRING REVIVAL will be held April 18–19 at Sandhill Baptist Church, Sandhill Church Road, Millen, beginning at 7 p.m. each night with a different speaker.

IN-PERSON Services will be held April 23 at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held April 23 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by Praise & Worship and the regular worship service. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted April 23 at 10:30 a.m. In, “What Is Right For Us to Do?”, Rev. Jane will continue her series on “Big Questions” with an exploration of ethics and morality. For information about the in-person service, please review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Ongoing Events



OPEN PRAYER will be held on Mondays at Holy Zion Holiness Church, Solomon Circle, beginning at 6 p.m. Clothing and shoes will be given away by the church and BreakThrough Ministry.

GRIEF & Bereavement Committee will meet every second and third Saturday at Thomas Grove Baptist Church, East Olliff Street, beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call Rev. Norris Stevens at (912) 515-1216 or Mary Washington at (912) 687-5799.

MISSION MINISTRY meets every Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 10 a.m.

MORNING SERVICE is held each Sunday (except fifth Sundays) at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. (except fifth Sundays).

SERVICES are held each Sunday at Statesboro United Pentecostal Church, Old Register Way, beginning at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held each Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

YOUTH SUNDAY will be held each first Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

TRADITIONAL SUNDAY Service will be held each second Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

EARLY SERVICE will be held each third Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the worship service. Brunch will be served.

SERVICE with Communion will be held each fourth Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service will follow at 10:30 a.m.