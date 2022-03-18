rel.-Church Calendar0319 2022

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Sunday

IN-PERSON Services will be held Sunday at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Dorthie Cross, associate professor, Georgia Southern University Department of Psychology, as speaker. Topic: “Making Sense of Suffering.” For information about the in-person service, please review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

133RD CHURCH Anniversary will be held Sunday at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 2 p.m.

Upcoming Events

CREATION CARE Series, a five-week series on how to be a spiritual, mindful and responsible steward of God’s natural resources, will continue March 24 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Veterans Memorial Parkway and Country Club Road, beginning at 6 p.m. with light refreshments (outside, bundle up) followed by a lecture at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall with Jonathan Cook as speaker. For more information call the church office at (912 489-4208.

IN-PERSON Services will be held March 27 at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held March 27 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted March 27 at 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Celebrating Community.” For information about the in-person service, please review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

CREATION CARE Series, a five-week series on how to be a spiritual, mindful and responsible steward of God’s natural resources, will continue March 31 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Veterans Memorial Parkway and Country Club Road, beginning at 6 p.m. with light refreshments (outside, bundle up). A workshop on Climate Solutions for Individuals and Congregations will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall. For more information call the church office at (912 489-4208.

Ongoing Events

BIBLE STUDY is held on Wednesdays at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Please note the new time.

IN-PERSON Services for Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, will be held each second and fourth Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page. First and third Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page.

CHILDREN’S CHURCH will be held on Sundays, 11:15 a.m.–noon, at Clito Baptist Church. For ages 4 years–6th grade. There will be Bible stories, songs and crafts.

BOYS TO Men Mentoring Sessions are held every fourth Saturday at The City of David Worship Assembly Inc., Institute Street, beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Transportation provided. Social-distancing will be practiced. For more information call Bro. Mitchell at (912) 486-3210.