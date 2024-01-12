Registration now open for Youth Leadership Summit

Congressman Rick Allen announced this week that registration for the 2024 Youth Leadership Summit is now open for junior and senior high school students in Georgia’s 12th District, which includes Bulloch, Candler, Screven, Evans, Jenkins and several other counties.

"The Youth Leadership Summit, which I proudly host every two years, brings together some of our district's brightest young students to hear from speakers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in their communities,” Allen said.

The 2024 Youth Leadership Summit will be hosted at the Columbia County Student Support Complex on Thursday, February 29.

Schools may send up to six students and two chaperones.

Participants must register on Congressman Allen's website no later than Friday, February 9th.

"We need visionary leaders in our military, we need visionary leaders in the various branches of our government, we need visionary leaders in our private businesses, on our college campuses, in our local schools. There's not a particular age requirement to be a leader.

“The goal of the summit is to equip and inspire the next generation of leaders by helping them hone their leadership skills as they prepare for the future. I am looking forward to this year's event and am eager to hear from our students and speakers."