Regents may vote next week to merge East Georgia State with Georgia Southern

Seven and a quarter years after Armstrong State University was absorbed into Georgia Southern University, the University System of Georgia, or USG, is considering another consolidation involving Georgia Southern, this time with East Georgia State College, which is based in Swainsboro but also has a Statesboro program. University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced Tuesday that he will recommend the consolidation of EGSC with Georgia Southern to the state Board of Regents, and the regents are expected to act on it next week, during their April 15-16 meeting, according to a media release from the USG Communications office. That regents meeting will be held on the Georgia Southern campus in Statesboro.