Regents may vote next week to merge East Georgia State with Georgia Southern
EGSC enrollment shrinkage a motivating factor, says Regent Kennedy
First-year students Sarah Hunt of Richmond Hill, left, and Caley Anderson of Marietta share a laugh as they make their way through the Georgia Southern campus after purchasing art supplies on the first day of the 2025 spring semester in this Jan. 13 file photo. The Georgia Board of Regents is expected next week to vote to consolidate East Georgia State College with Georgia Southern. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file)
Seven and a quarter years after Armstrong State University was absorbed into Georgia Southern University, the University System of Georgia, or USG, is considering another consolidation involving Georgia Southern, this time with East Georgia State College, which is based in Swainsboro but also has a Statesboro program. University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced Tuesday that he will recommend the consolidation of EGSC with Georgia Southern to the state Board of Regents, and the regents are expected to act on it next week, during their April 15-16 meeting, according to a media release from the USG Communications office. That regents meeting will be held on the Georgia Southern campus in Statesboro.
