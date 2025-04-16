Regents greenlight East Georgia State's consolidation with Georgia Southern

Meeting in the same building on the Georgia Southern University campus that houses East Georgia State College's Statesboro program, the state Board of Regents on Tuesday unanimously approved University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue's recommendation to make the Swainsboro-based college a part of the university. The regents' vote formally launches the consolidation process, which University System of Georgia officials hope will culminate in approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, in December. The consolidation could then take effect in January 2026, said Dr. Kyle Marrero, Georgia Southern's president who would then be leading a four-campus university.