Reel-time info: Georgia DNR releases annual fishing forecast

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources just released its annual Georgia Fishing Forecast, which offers complete fishing information for the state lake or river you plan to visit.

The DNR Wildlife Resources Division fisheries biologists and technicians annually update fishing forecasts for more than 30 Georgia reservoirs and 19 rivers. These forecasts are available in one location at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.

"If you know the location where you will be fishing, you need to check out the Georgia Fishing Forecast for that water body," said Scott Robinson, chief of the Fisheries Management Section. "You will find best lures, technique tips, suggested locations to target, and the information is connected to an interactive map, providing an additional helpful layer to this already excellent resource."

Lake forecasts include Allatoona, Andrews, Bartlett's Ferry, Big Haynes (Randy Poynter), Blackshear, Blue Ridge, Burton, Carters, Chatuge, Chehaw, Clarks Hill, Goat Rock, Hamburg, Hartwell, High Falls, Jackson, Juliette, Lanier, Nottely, Oconee, Oliver, Rabun, Richard B. Russell, Seed, Seminole, Sinclair, Tobesofkee, Tugalo, Varner, Walter F. George, West Point and Yonah.

Rivers detailed include the Altamaha, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Conasauga, Coosa, Coosawattee, Etowah, Flint, Ochlockonee, Ocmulgee, Oconee, Ogeechee, Oostanaula, Satilla, Savannah, St. Marys, Suwannee and Toccoa rivers.

For more fishing tips, check out the weekly Fishing Blog at GeorgiaWildlife.blog/category/fishing.

Georgia anglers support fisheries conservation. License purchases help fund fisheries research, hatchery operations, public fishing areas and other conservation work conducted by WRD. Purchase a Georgia fishing license at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.