QuickStart looking at quick opening after ‘topping off’

ELLABELL – In a matter of a few months, trained workers for Hyundai’s massive Metaplant will be making their way across the street for new jobs making electric cars.

Georgia’s QuickStart program, which is building an on-site training center, held a topping off ceremony for its Hyundai Mobility Training Center Thursday morning, signifying a milestone in the nearly 90,000-square-foot facility’s construction.

And, right across the street in Black Creek just south of I-16 East near Blitchton, is the sprawling Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America plant. The Metaplant complex is now projected to employ, eventually, 8,500 people on-site.

“They are creating opportunities for people in this area,” said Scott McMurray, deputy commissioner for Georgia QuickStart. “If you get a job with Hyundai and you receive our training, the sky is the limit. Georgia QuickStart will provide the basic foundation of training for your success at HGHMA.”

“It’s not a normal topping off when you’re talking about the largest economic investment in the state of Georgia,” said Greg Dozier, the commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia. “We’re really proud to be here and represent the investment in our state and into our future. We believe the opportunity for economic prosperity is something every citizen needs, desires and should have.”

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America CEO/President Oscar Kwon, left, and Georgia Technical College System commissioner Greg Dozier sign the ceremonial steel beam of the QuickStart facility at the Megasite in Ellabell Thursday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Dozier also pointed out the state was named the No. 1 state in which to do business for the 11th consecutive year, and QuickStart has been tabbed as the best workforce development program for the 15th straight year.

Having a facility providing trained workers that close to the Metaplant is indicative of Georgia’s economic success, said Eric Johnson, the project director for the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority.

“This is why Georgia is the No. 1 place to do business and QuickStart has been the top place for 15 years,” he said. “QuickStart has been an incredible asset to the state of Georgia in recruiting projects just like this.”

Dozier pointed out five area technical colleges, including Ogeechee Technical College, signed memoranda of agreement to provide training for technicians at the HMGMA.

“They will receive high quality training in this facility,” said Oscar Kwon, president and CEO of HMGMA. “Thank you for your interest in us and for your partnership and as we build the future of mobility together.”

“We know it will be training of excellence,” Dozier added. “We know the folks who come out of there will be job ready and will be ready to make an impact.”





Signing the beam

Workers and officials signed the final beam that was lifted into place. Construction for the building, being done by Choate Construction, is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

McMurray said QuickStart’s partnerships with Choate, architects SSEO, the TSCG, HMGMA, the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission and project managers CPS led to Thursday’s topping out ceremony.

“Economic development in Georgia is the biggest team sport there is,” he said.

“Topping off” ceremonies go as far as back as 700 A.D. in Scandinavia, when pine trees were placed on top of buildings. McMurray said that when the pine needles fell off, it was an indication the wood was dry and ready for the next stage.

“These are all very special events,” Johnson said, “particularly for an architect, because it is a cap off of a critical phase of the job. Now the roofs can go on, the walls can go in, the interior, electrical and mechanical work can start. They also honor the laborers that put the job together.”

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America staffing department manager Mike Putinta signs the ceremonial steel beam as Georgia Quick Start celebrates the "topping off" of its new facility at the HMGMA Megasite on Thursday, Sept. 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The training facility sits on a 30-acre site and the maximum capacity for workers getting trained is 2,500. The building also can be reconfigured to adapt to the Metaplant’s needs, and as its current workforce may need to learn new methods, they can get that training too at the QuickStart facility. The building is the largest custom-built facility for QuickStart’s clients.

“We will be here as long as HMGMA is here,” McMurray said. “Not only for new workers being trained for the first time but also as technology changes, we will have to change our technology and there will be a lot of re-training done here.”



