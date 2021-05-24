Publix groundbreaking set for 5 p.m. Wednesday

The official groundbreaking for Publix Supermarket in Statesboro set for Wednesday will include representatives from the supermarket chain, Watkins Retail Group, Georgia Southern University and government and other agencies from around Bulloch County.

Darin Van Tassel, who is the leading investor for JGR Development LLC, which is spearheading the overall Old Register Road development, said the 5 p.m. groundbreaking was organized in conjunction with Watkins, which builds shopping centers and leases their anchor supermarket spaces to Publix.

The supermarket and planned new 5,000-seat Tormenta Stadium complex were focal points of a broader, speculative vision for more than $160 million in private investment that Van Tassell’s group pitched to local officials three years ago. Additional envisioned projects included two hotels, a movie theater, restaurants and a bank.

Watkins purchased the 12.2-acre future Publix shopping center site, east of Old Register Road between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Tormenta Way, while the rest of the acreage remains in the hands of local landowners involved in JGR Development LLC.

Eagles Corner Shopping Center will consist of a 48,000-square-foot Publix store plus 16,000 to 17,000 square feet of built spaces for other tenants, typically restaurants or retailers. Additionally, three outparcels were proposed for other businesses.