Public school free speech bill honoring Charlie Kirk clears key vote in Georgia

ATLANTA — A bill that honors conservative activist Charlie Kirk and protects students' political speech moved closer to becoming law Monday.

The Republican-controlled Georgia House voted 95-68 to pass the bill Monday over Democrats' objections to Kirk, who co-founded the conservative student organization Turning Point USA. Kirk was assassinated last year during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

The legislation, Senate Bill 552, would make it illegal for public schools to deny access to school facilities for student meetings based on political or ideological content.

"They can't discriminate based on the content of the subject or viewpoint of the group," said Rep. Rob Leverett, R-Elberton.

Schools would still be able to restrict conduct that could disrupt education or infringe on other students' rights, Leverett said.

Democrats said they support student speech but opposed Kirk's criticism of gay people, immigrants, and Black people.

The bill is named the "True Patriotism and Universal Student Access Act," giving it the

same acronym as Turning Point USA.

"The title excludes some of the groups it purportedly seeks to include on our campuses," said Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn. "It breaks my heart that we are doing this bill in a way that only gives a nod to one political ideology and one specific organization."

The bill now advances for a final vote in the Senate, which previously passed an earlier version of it. If approved, the legislation would head to Gov. Brian Kemp.