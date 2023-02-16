Public invited to ‘Literacy Luau’ March 2

The Bulloch County Literacy Council invites the community to celebrate Read Across America Day at its “Literacy Luau” on Thursday, March 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be held inside the Bulloch Solutions Statesboro office, 841 Buckhead Drive.

According to a release from the Council, there will be exhibits by several community organizations who are actively working to improve literacy in Bulloch County. There will be booths offering tips and assistance to parents, childcare professionals, and volunteers to help make the community more literacy rich.

Also, people can learn how you can create a reading nook for kids in their own home or business.

The winners of the Literacy Council’s 3rd Annual Kid’s Reading Nook Photo Contest will be announced, as well. If you have not entered or voted in the contest, click here to do so online.

The Bulloch County Literacy Council works to increase Kindergarten readiness for students from birth through Pre-Kindergarten and to support the improvement of literacy levels for all children in Kindergarten through fifth grade.