Public invited to Fan Day at GS
Event set for Saturday at Paulson Stadium
Clay Helton - GS First Flight
Georgia Southern head football coach Clay Helton teaches one of the core traditional cheers during Georgia Southern's 2022 First Flight event at Paulson Stadium. This year, First Flight will become part of Fan Day, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 9, at Paulson Stadium. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file)
Georgia Southern will hold its annual Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Paulson Stadium. Presented by Optim Orthopedics and Morris Bank, the free event is open to the public and begins at 4:30 p.m. Fan Day combines the university's First Flight tradition with a fan-focused football experience to create a kickoff to the 2025-26 athletic and academic year, according to a release from Georgia Southern.
