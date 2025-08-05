Georgia Southern will hold its annual Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Paulson Stadium. Presented by Optim Orthopedics and Morris Bank, the free event is open to the public and begins at 4:30 p.m. Fan Day combines the university's First Flight tradition with a fan-focused football experience to create a kickoff to the 2025-26 athletic and academic year, according to a release from Georgia Southern.
Public invited to Fan Day at GS
Event set for Saturday at Paulson Stadium
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter