Prescription Shop pharmacy closes down

Founded by former Statesboro Mayor Bill Hatcher about 50 years ago, The Prescription Shop pharmacy closed down last week without prior notice.

Signs were posted on the front doors and windows of the pharmacy at the corner of Savannah Ave. and South Zetterhower Ave. announcing the closing and that “Prescription records would be available at Walgreens” on Northside Drive.

Patients may move their prescriptions to the pharmacy of their choicee

Current Prescription Shop owner Steve Gay bought the pharmacy from Hatcher in 1987.

No other details about the sale and closing of The Prescription Shop were available.

The Prescription Shop is the second local pharmacy to close in the last year. The Medical Center Pharmacy, which opened in 1960, closed without notice in April 2021.



