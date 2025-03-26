Praise, concern for legislation to stop school shooters

ATLANTA – Legislation designed to avert another school shooting like the one that left four dead at Apalachee High School last fall got a hearing in a Senate subcommittee Monday, where many expressed concerns about a database that would be built to track children deemed to be suspicious. House Bill 268 passed the Georgia House of Representatives with wide bipartisan support earlier this month. The priority for House Speaker Jon Burns, a Republican from Newington, comes to the Senate as the House encounters several school safety bills that were passed by the Senate.