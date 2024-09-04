Postponed SHE Women’s Expo is set for Saturday

After being postponed from Aug. 10 due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby, the annual SHE Women’s Expo will be held Saturday, Sept. 7.



Set for 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College, Saturday’s SHE Women’s Expo brings together local health, fitness and beauty professionals and area businesses to offer free samples, demonstrations, makeovers, health information and more, said Jan Melton, the Statesboro Herald’s advertising director who helps organize the event.

The SHE Women’s Expo is presented by the Statesboro Herald, with title sponsors Southern OBGYN and Southern Health & Wellness and other area sponsors. The event is free and open to the public, she said.

About 70 exhibitors, including local medical professionals, health care companies, beauty specialists and others, are scheduled to showcase products, offer informational sessions, contests and links to other resources, Melton said.

There will be giveaways, door prizes and a chance for each attendee to win the grand prize – a photo session and an online gallery ay A.R.T. Photography.

“There will be a lot of local experts on hand to answer questions and offer ways to live a healthier lifestyle,” said Jim Healy, operations manager and editor for the Statesboro Herald. “We appreciate the support of all our sponsors in presenting this important health education event in our community. Please come out and take advantage of a wealth of healthy living information.”

The expo is designed to “empower women to make better decisions about wellness, lifestyle and beauty” and to encourage women to “keep health a priority,” Melton said.

The event is a collaboration of individuals, agencies and businesses in the community. In addition to the Title sponsors, other supporters include Gold sponsors Statesboro Urgent Care, The DRIPBaR and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro and Bronze sponsor East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

In addition to the variety of health, beauty and other information available, two break-out sessions led by experts in their fields will be offered at no charge.

Southern Health and Wellness will offer the first session at 10 a.m. – “Enhancing GLP’s: How to Maximize Weight Loss.” Statesboro Urgent Care and The DRIPBaR will present a session on “Illness and Wellness” at 11 a.m. And anyone who attends either session will receive an extra entry for the grand prize photo session.

Taste of Phillie will bring their food truck to the venue for attendees, while Three Tree Coffee will have their trolly on site, as well.

For more information on the SHE Women’s Expo, visit www.shewomensexpo.com or send an email to shewomensexpo@gmail.com. For sponsorship or exhibit information contact Melton at (912) 489-9401.