Possible snow in forecast for next week

Bulloch County and Coastal Georgia residents could be in for a wintry weather phenomenon that hasn’t taken place in the area since 2018.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for early next week calls for a 40% chance of snow on Tuesday night, and some freezing precipitation could come as early as Monday, said a meteorologist with the NWS’ office in Charleston, S.C.

“It will be unseasonably cold next week, particularly beginning on Monday,” said meteorologist Jonathan Lamb. “As far as the potential for wintry precipitation, there is a decent chance we could see some snow or freezing rain next week.”

Lamb said Monday night through Tuesday night is the window with the most chance for snow or freezing rain, though some forecast models also call for precipitation at the end of next week.

Bulloch last saw snow Jan. 3, 2018 when anywhere between 1 to 3 inches fell in various parts of the county with more in the southern end than the northern part of the county. Some areas reported as much as four inches.

But snow and freezing rain also bring dangers, especially to the roads. Bridges and elevated roads also run the risk of icing over.

The Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency is meeting Friday morning to discuss contingencies if the area is affected by snow and/or ice.

“In the Southeast, we’re not accustomed to a lot of wintry precipitation,” Lamb said. “People overestimate their capabilities for driving. They kind of assume the roads are completely cleared. But there are so many places where patches of ice can form. If you hit one patch of ice and are braking or turning, you could completely lose control. Our number one advice is to stay off the roads if you absolutely can.”





National Weather Service Forecast

• Monday night: A 30 percent chance of snow after 1a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

• Tuesday: A chance of snow before 1p.m., then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

• Wednesday: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.



