Small fire forces evacuation of Summit Apartments
Statesboro Fire Department responds to North Main St. complex; watch video at scene
Two residents of the Summit Apartments in Statesboro await to be allowed back into the complex after they evacuated to the parking lot due to a fire alarm being triggered by what apparently was a small fire. - photo by Jason Martin

By: Jason Martin

By: Jason Martin

Residents of the Summit Apartments on North Main St. in Statesboro evacuated the building Monday night after a fire alarm went off.

Firefighters and three fire engines and one tower truck with the Statesboro Fire Department responded to the scene of a "structure fire" at the complex about 9 p.m. as residents filed out of the building.

The fire was extinguished, according to Statesboro Police at the scene and residents were allowed back into their apartments at 10:10 p.m.

No injuries or damage to the structure were reported.

An engine with the Statesboro Fire Department is shown at the Summit Apartments on North Main St. Monday night. - photo by Jason Martin



