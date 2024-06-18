Small fire forces evacuation of Summit Apartments

Residents of the Summit Apartments on North Main St. in Statesboro evacuated the building Monday night after a fire alarm went off.

Firefighters and three fire engines and one tower truck with the Statesboro Fire Department responded to the scene of a "structure fire" at the complex about 9 p.m. as residents filed out of the building.

The fire was extinguished, according to Statesboro Police at the scene and residents were allowed back into their apartments at 10:10 p.m.

No injuries or damage to the structure were reported.

An engine with the Statesboro Fire Department is shown at the Summit Apartments on North Main St. Monday night. - photo by Jason Martin










