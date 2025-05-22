Portal High celebrates its graduating class of 2025 Ethan Delfin unsuccessfully holds back tears of joy as graduates are officially conferred their diplomas during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Portal High held graduation ceremonies for the class of 2025 Wednesday evening at the Portal Athletic Complex. As breeze blows and the sun sets, Zachary Mallard delivers his Salutatory address during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Javaon Malik Evans signals to family and friends after making his way across the stage during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Madalyn Rose Herman, far right, settles in with her fellow graduates at the start of Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Valedictorian Riley Bolton approaches the dais to make his address during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Graduates file into the stadium for Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff The scoreboard celebrates the Class of 2025 as graduates make their grand entrance during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Gracie Bazemore helps Brodie Motes with his stole while preparing to take the field for Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Serenity Williams celebrates being the last official graduate of the class of 2025 during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Brianna Marie Davis gets a loud cheer from family and friends as she makes her graduation walk during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Chozin Dorr gets flowers and a kiss from auntie Renee Dorr following Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff 2025 senior class president Kaitlyn DeLoach makes her graduation walk during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Megan Lynn Barnes, center, moves her tassel from right to left at the conclusion of Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Shirlavian Bryant fans herself during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Graduates celebrate following Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff The conclusion of Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter