Portal High celebrates its graduating class of 2025

Portal High held graduation ceremonies for the class of 2025 Wednesday evening at the Portal Athletic Complex.

As breeze blows and the sun sets, Zachary Mallard delivers his Salutatory address during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Javaon Malik Evans signals to family and friends after making his way across the stage during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Madalyn Rose Herman, far right, settles in with her fellow graduates at the start of Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Valedictorian Riley Bolton approaches the dais to make his address during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Graduates file into the stadium for Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The scoreboard celebrates the Class of 2025 as graduates make their grand entrance during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Gracie Bazemore helps Brodie Motes with his stole while preparing to take the field for Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Serenity Williams celebrates being the last official graduate of the class of 2025 during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Brianna Marie Davis gets a loud cheer from family and friends as she makes her graduation walk during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Chozin Dorr gets flowers and a kiss from auntie Renee Dorr following Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



2025 senior class president Kaitlyn DeLoach makes her graduation walk during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Megan Lynn Barnes, center, moves her tassel from right to left at the conclusion of Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Shirlavian Bryant fans herself during Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Graduates celebrate following Portal High School Commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

