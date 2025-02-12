Police Report - 12/2/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Dayan Burke, 54, Gateway Blvd., Savannah – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, expired registration, affixing material that reduce light transmission in windshield or windows.

Michael Hunter Clanton, 32, Peachtree Run – Battery/family violence first offense.

Malcolm Octavious Collier, 38, Metcalf St., Augusta – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies.

Sonya Renee Conner, 57, Floyd Clark Road – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Allen Blake Deal, 47, Whistlestop Circle – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Roger Lamont Ferguson, 45, Sequon Trail, Evans – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, move over law.

Jacob Anthony Fouchey, 38, Pogsum Trail, Guyton – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive physical pain, two counts possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession with intent of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Dakota Braun Fountain, 20, Ga. Highway 46, Register – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

William Desmon Alan Heath, 20, Peeples Ave, Winder – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, simple battery against police officer.

Kayla Elizabeth Mock, 27, Stephens Little Road, Register – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Amber Reannon Scott, 36, Badger Road, Guyton – Possession of methamphetamine, headlight requirements.

Michael James Watson, 31, Nature Way – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor,, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.

Statesboro Police Department

Montgomery Ray Dickerson, 17, Brinson Road, Brooklet – Possession of pistol or revolver of person under 18 first offense.

Jackson Adam Free, 24, Quail Ridge Road – Wanted from Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

Xavier Juwan Lanier, 34, Reed St. – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Jackson Cole Long, 22, Morchella Way, Hendersonville – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Eboni Nicole McCullough, 34, Morris St. – Failure to notify owner when striking unattended vehicle.

Cameron Shaquan Perkins, 26, Cypress Lake Drive – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Terry Leroy Ayers, 32, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Thurman Jermaine Bacon, 47, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Cynthia Marie Byrd, 54, Statesboro – Simple assault.

Pamela Nicole Habersham, 50, Savannah – Unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Rufus Gerarde Boyd, 36, Lanier Drive – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, suspended registration.

Tyrese Ja’Montae Brown, 26, Highway 28 East, Ellabell – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe combination 1-3, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Samuel Martin Castle, 38, Brookville Drive, Savannah – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, expired registration, possession of marijuana less than one oz., DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Jazmine Avonne Lockette, 29, Thomas Road, Hazelhurst – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Tynisha Sintrell Lovett, 35, Loguna Way, Savannah – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, expired registration, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane.

Chasidy Shakenya-Kaylee Roberson, 25, Drexel Ave., Millen – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Ahamar Antonio Senior, 26, Wigfall Road, Register—Speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI Less safe drugs, expired driver’s license, possession of marijuana less than one oz., no license on person.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Saturday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 31 calls Friday; 40 calls Saturday; 21 calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Four calls Friday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call and 27 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls and 25 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — 11 medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; one first responder call and six medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 23 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Friday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Sunday.

Excelsior EMC — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday.

Georgia Power — One call Friday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Sunday.

Screven County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Sunday.

Other agencies — Nine calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy