Police: Swainsboro man shot at Boro girlfriend

A Swainsboro man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he tried to shoot his girlfriend at a Statesboro apartment complex.

According to a release from the Statesboro Police Department, officers were called to Southern Villas apartments on Chandler Road about 7 p.m. Friday evening after shots were reportedly fired.

Responding to the domestic dispute, Capt. Jared Akins said officers discovered no one injured when they arrived but saw damage to two apartment units from the gunfire.

“The suspect, Shamar Littles, had fired shots from a handgun at his girlfriend and her father after which he fled the complex on foot,” Akins said.

Detectives responded to begin the criminal investigation, Akins said, and after an extensive search of the area for Littles, arrest warrants for aggravated assault were issued for Littles.

Littles, 22, was located Monday and arrested in Swainsboro. He was transported back to the Bulloch County Jail for processing. He remains there pending further judicial action.

“We would like to thank the Swainsboro Police Department and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending Littles,” Akins said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked contact Senior Det. Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.