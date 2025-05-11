Police Report - 11/5/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler Nathan Treharn, 37, Vidalia – Wanted by Montgomery County.
Timothy Bird Tuttle, 18, Statesboro – Affray.
Bobby Joe Young, 64, Register – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, tempering with evidence/felony, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
Danny Levon Bolton, 61, Portal – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
Arekia Donta Humphries, 46, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
William O’Neal Perkins, 39, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
Lorenzo Carlos Phillips, 42, Metter – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
Jamie Lamont Smith, 52, Statesboro – Parole violation.
Jason Lee Thompson, 43, Portal – Two counts theft by taking/misdemeanor.
James Robert Wardle, 75, Statesboro – Reckless conduct.
Statesboro Police Department
Damonquez Jarelle Tippins, 39, Metter – Criminal trespass.
Grayson Brady Wallace, 45, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
Ethan Lashard Williams, 20, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at a stop sign.
Cynthia Marie Bird, 54, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct, disrupting a public school.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Dustin Grant Phillips, 26, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Amari Jordan Williams, 22, Statesboro – Driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 34 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 27 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 22 calls Monday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.
Screven County 911 – Two calls Monday.
Other agencies – Seven calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy