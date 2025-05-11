Police Report - 11/5/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler Nathan Treharn, 37, Vidalia – Wanted by Montgomery County.

Timothy Bird Tuttle, 18, Statesboro – Affray.

Bobby Joe Young, 64, Register – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, tempering with evidence/felony, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.

Danny Levon Bolton, 61, Portal – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Arekia Donta Humphries, 46, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

William O’Neal Perkins, 39, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Lorenzo Carlos Phillips, 42, Metter – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jamie Lamont Smith, 52, Statesboro – Parole violation.

Jason Lee Thompson, 43, Portal – Two counts theft by taking/misdemeanor.

James Robert Wardle, 75, Statesboro – Reckless conduct.

Statesboro Police Department

Damonquez Jarelle Tippins, 39, Metter – Criminal trespass.

Grayson Brady Wallace, 45, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Ethan Lashard Williams, 20, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Cynthia Marie Bird, 54, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct, disrupting a public school.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Dustin Grant Phillips, 26, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Amari Jordan Williams, 22, Statesboro – Driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 34 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 27 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 22 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy